Blair William & Co. IL Has $211.51 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,357 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.26% of Progressive worth $211,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock remained flat at $182.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 727,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,642. The company has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

