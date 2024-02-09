Blair William & Co. IL Has $339.16 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.60% of Workday worth $339,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 3.1 %

WDAY stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.82. The stock had a trading volume of 833,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.21, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.95.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

