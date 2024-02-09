Blair William & Co. IL Has $88.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $88,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,625.17. 93,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,441. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,318.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,076.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.