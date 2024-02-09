Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,292 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $107,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 7,899,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,696,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

