Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 45,925 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $84,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 768,965 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 83,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $44.88. 1,523,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

