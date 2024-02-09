Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 68,983 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $104,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

IRTC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

