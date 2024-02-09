Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,075 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $190,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.81. The stock had a trading volume of 714,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,570. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

