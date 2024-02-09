Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 814.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,014,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 535,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 59,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

