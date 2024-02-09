BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $55.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

