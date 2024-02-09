BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 643,547 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 244,157 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

