Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.