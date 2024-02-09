BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 359,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 438,469 shares.The stock last traded at $21.40 and had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

