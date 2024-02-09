Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $598.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

