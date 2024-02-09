Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Position Reduced by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

