Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

BLDP stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $941.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

