Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $23.57

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,037.44% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.