Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $34.38

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

