Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $34.38

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Trading Halts Explained
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.