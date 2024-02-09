Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $53.38

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $47.08 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

