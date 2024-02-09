Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $9.17

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

OABI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

OmniAb Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC increased its stake in OmniAb by 29.4% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.31 on Friday. OmniAb has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.18.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

