Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $27.92

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
