Brokerages Set Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT at $2.45

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $501.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $83,874.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $92,383.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares in the company, valued at $512,812.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,675,582 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

