Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBU.UN stock opened at C$30.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

