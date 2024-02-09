Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 587,792 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $40.53 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

