Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,350.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $483,001,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

