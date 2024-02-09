Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

BN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,553. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,350.22 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

