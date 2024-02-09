Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Releases Earnings Results

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,845,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,066,000 after buying an additional 193,724 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.