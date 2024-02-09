Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

