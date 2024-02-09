Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of BEP opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -421.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

