Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

