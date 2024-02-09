Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Roth Mkm

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $161.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.