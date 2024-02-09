Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.42. Bunge Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.21. 1,378,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

