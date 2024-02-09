Burney Co. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

