Burney Co. Has $719,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $265.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

