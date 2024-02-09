Burney Co. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTSI

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,347 shares of company stock valued at $50,901,510 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.