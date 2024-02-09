Burney Co. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Burney Co. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

