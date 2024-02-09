Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $174.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

