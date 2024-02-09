Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 652,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

