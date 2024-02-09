Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burney Co. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $724.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $667.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $728.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $321.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.