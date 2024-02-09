Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

