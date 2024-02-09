Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 343,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

