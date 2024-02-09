Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SU opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

