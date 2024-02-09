Burney Co. Sells 35,523 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

