Burney Co. Sells 507 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $558.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

