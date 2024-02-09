Burney Co. Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,234 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $36.18 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

