Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

CAG stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

