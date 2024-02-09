C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

