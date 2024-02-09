C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after acquiring an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $70,174,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $42,302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 371,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

