C3.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 108,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 75,638 call options.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,516,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,758. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 20.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 150.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

