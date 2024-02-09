Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Cut by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,218 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 3.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Cadence Design Systems worth $218,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

Shares of CDNS traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.20. The stock had a trading volume of 861,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,490. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.43 and its 200 day moving average is $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

