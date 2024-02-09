Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.22.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $307.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $183.42 and a 1-year high of $308.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day moving average is $254.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.